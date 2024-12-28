Elderly couple dies in fire mishap

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 27 Dec: An elderly couple died after fire broke out at their house in Rina village in Lower Siang district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Nyato Rina and his wife Hemme Rina, both aged above 90 years, family sources said.

While Hemme died on the spot, her husband Nyato succumbed to burn injuries at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, in East Siang district on Thursday evening.

The couple and other family members were asleep when the fire broke out at around 3:30 am on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire completely devastated their kutcha house.

When contacted, the Lower Siang SP and the officer-in-charge of the Nari police station told this reporter that they were unaware of the incident.

However, Nari Circle Officer Tage Asha, who is also the EAC in-charge of Koyu, said that she has received a report regarding the fire incident involving the death of an elderly woman.

Meanwhile, eminent citizens of Lower Siang district and members of various organisations are visiting Rina village to help the victims’ family with immediate relief.