Govt to implement Freedom of Religion Act: CM

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday informed that the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978 – dormant as of date – will soon have its rules framed and implemented in the state.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) at IG Park here, Khandu expressed gratitude to the first chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, PK Thungon, during whose government the legislation was passed in the assembly in 1978, envisioning “to provide for prohibition of conversion from one religious faith to any other religious faith by use of force or inducement or by fraudulent means and for matters connected therewith.”

Khandu said that the Act was lying dormant so far but with a recent directive from the Gauhati High Court, the state government is bound to frame its rules for execution and implementation.

“The process of framing the rules is underway, and soon we will have a proper structured Freedom of Religion Act in place,” he said, and added that the development would play a significant role in preserving Arunachal’s indigenous faiths and cultures.

Asserting that “faith” and “culture” are faces of the same coin, he said that both cannot “walk separately.”

Citing examples of several indigenous tribes and cultures vanishing from the face of the world, Khandu underscored the necessity to preserve the distinct cultures and faiths of Arunachal. He, however, expressed satisfaction that, despite the onslaught of modernity and development, Arunachal has not only successfully preserved its unique indigenous identity but has passed it down through generations.

“Most of the credit of course goes to the pioneers of the IFCSAP and hundreds of volunteers who gave their time and energy in dedicatedly working for the preservation of indigenous culture. We have succeeded in retaining our culture, and our identity stands tall among its peers across the world. Today, we acknowledge the instrumental role the IFCSAP has played in fostering a deeper understanding of indigenous faiths and cultures both within the state and beyond,” he said.

Khandu paid rich tributes to the champions of indigenous faiths and cultures, including Golgi Bote late Talom Rukbo, late Mokar Riba, late NabamAtum, Dr Tai Nyori, and others.

Recognising the importance of saving the indigenous cultures, faiths and languages from disappearing, the state government, he informed, established the indigenous affairs department in 2017.

“Through the department we have collaborated with the IFCSAP and the CBOs in doing everything possible to preserve and promote our indigenous cultures, institutions and languages,” he added.

To an oft-repeated request by indigenous groups, Khandu said that “the process for renaming of the department of indigenous affairs has been initiated.” (CM’s PR Cell)