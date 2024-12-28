IFCSAP marks 25 yrs with grand celebration of Arunachal’s indigenous heritage

[ Kara Gambo and Apasi Linggi ]

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) marked the second day of its silver jubilee celebration with a grand event at IG Park here.

Themed ‘Honouring our ancestors, celebrating our faith, and inspiring future generations’, the celebration, which commenced on Thursday, brought together people from diverse communities, offering a vibrant showcase of the state’s cultural heritage.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, who emphasised the significance of preserving tribal heritage and identity. He was joined by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Home Minister Mama Natung, both of whom reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting and safeguarding indigenous traditions.

The festivities began with the inauguration of stalls displaying tribal art, artefacts, and cuisines, drawing visitors into a rich cultural experience. Traditional dances, music, and rituals performed during the event provided a vivid representation of the state’s diverse cultural tapestry.

Reflecting on 25 years of the IFCSAP’s journey since its establishment on 28 December, 1999, the event stood as a testament to the organisation’s role in preserving the indigenous faith and cultural practices of Arunachal Pradesh. A highlight of the celebration was the launch of a documentary titled Udin, chronicling the IFCSAP’s contributions over the years.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu emphasised the importance of preserving the state’s rich cultural diversity amid rapid modernisation. He highlighted that Arunachal is home to 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, each with their unique customs and traditions. The chief minister urged everyone to preserve and practice these traditions in daily life and pass them on to future generations, warning of the cultural threats posed by rapid development.

Khandu acknowledged the transformative progress brought by modernisation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and stressed the need for a balanced approach.

“While development and modernity are essential, they must not come at the cost of losing Arunachal’s indigenous faith and culture,” he said, and called for proactive efforts to protect the state’s identity by integrating cultural practices into everyday life.

The silver jubilee celebration, which will continue until 28 December, has become a platform for uniting communities and showcasing the vibrant heritage of the state. The event features traditional performances, indigenous sports, and exhibitions of historical artefacts, offering attendees an immersive experience into Arunachal’s unique cultural identity. Visitors also have the opportunity to enjoy local cuisines and participate in discussions on cultural preservation.