Thongchi receives Asom Prakashan Parishad Literary Award

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Renowned author and Padma Shri awardee Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi has been awarded the Asom Prakashan Parishad Literary Award-2024 for his book Dhar Aru Anyanya Galpo.

Presented by the Publication Board Assam, the award carries Rs 5 lakhs, a citation, an ‘anga bastra’ and a bundle of books, Publication Board Assam secretary Pramod Kalita said in a press statement.

The publisher of the book Bonlata has also been awarded the Asom Prakashan Parshad Prakashak (Publisher) Award.

The award will be presented to Thongchi during the ongoing Assam Book Fair in Guwahati on 31 December.

Thongchi, a distinguished literary figure from Arunachal Pradesh, has received numerous prestigious accolades over the years for his contributions to literature. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2005 for his novel Mouna Outh Mukhar Hriday (Silent Lip Murmuring Heart). He was awarded the Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Literary Award by the Asom Sahitya Sabha in 2001, and the Sukapha Award by the Assam government in 2021.

He was bestowed with the Assam Valley Literary Award by the Williamson Megor Educational Trust in 2017 and was conferred the Bhasha Bharati Award from the Central Institute of Indian Languages in 2005.