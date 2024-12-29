‘Mathematics exposure camp’ underway

ROING, 28 Dec: A three-day ‘Mathematics exposure camp’, which began on 27 December and will conclude on 29 December, is underway here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district.

The camp is being organised by the mathematics department of Pasighat (E/Siang)-based JN College, in collaboration with the Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society, the All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union, and the LDV education department. It is being hosted at the Mipi Pene Centre in Ezengo, and the Intaya Public School.

“This initiative marks a significant effort to foster mathematical understanding and interdisciplinary learning among school students in the region,” the JNC informed in a release.

The camp is being conducted by eminent mathematicians, including Dr Jaya Mukherjee from the department of atomic energy, Dr Debashish Sharma of Gurucharan College, and Dr Madan Mohan Dixit of the NERIST.

Sponsored by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, TIFR, Mumbai, and the National Board for Higher Mathematics, the camp features interactive sessions, practical demonstrations, and real-world applications of mathematics, the release said.