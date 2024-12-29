Bee boxes, colony distributed

JAIRAMPUR, 28 Dec: Twelve bee boxes, along with a bee colony (apiscerena and mellifera species) and other beekeeping tools were distributed to farmers of Changlang district during a programme themed ‘Beekeeping for socioeconomic development’, organised here in Changlang district on Saturday.

During the programme, organised by the entomology department of Pasighat (E/Siang)-based College of Agriculture (CoA), in collaboration with the Changlang KVK, CoA Entomology Department Assistant Professor Dr Danish Rajkhowa presented a demonstration on scientific beekeeping, while CoA Assistant Professor Dr Yaiphabi Chanu conducted a training programme on ‘cultivation and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants’.

Agricultural tools and equipment were also distributed to farmers. Thirty-two farmers attended the programme, the KVK informed in a release.