Silver jubilee of IFCSAP a tribute to state’s rich cultural heritage: Guv

ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: “The silver jubilee celebration of the IFCSAP is a tribute to our rich cultural heritage, reinforcing our traditions, customs, and rituals, which has showcased the unique identity of our indigenous communities and upheld the values of peace and harmony,” Governor KT Parnaik said on Saturday.

Participating in the silver jubilee celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), the governor in his speech called upon the IFCSAP to work with renewed zeal for the holistic development of Arunachal Pradesh.

He commended the IFCSAP for facilitating the establishment of community centres, temples, and platforms that enable the practice and preservation of indigenous faiths, observing that “these centres serve as hubs for transmitting ancestral traditions and provide a nurturing space for youth facing challenges, offering care, guidance, and support.”

The governor suggested that the IFCSAP organise workshops and seminars to educate younger generations about their ancestral heritage and emphasise the value of live storytelling to preserve oral histories, folktales, and legends.

He also urged the IFCSAP to promote community engagement among various tribes of Arunachal, and advocated inter-community exchanges among tribes to foster mutual understanding and appreciation.

The governor stressed the need for preserving indigenous scripts, documenting rituals, prayers, songs, dances, and oral histories, and archiving them for future generations. He encouraged the creation of cultural repositories or libraries to safeguard artefacts, scripts, and manuscripts related to indigenous traditions.

Parnaik also presented the IFCSAP Excellent Award to Techi Ako for his contributions to the preservation of indigenous culture and faith.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung, International Centre for Cultural Studies in Bharat founder member Prof Yashwant Vishnupant Pathak, IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi, its vice president Pai Dawe, and general secretary Maya Murtem also spoke.

A cultural presentation showcasing the vibrant traditions and heritage of the indigenous communities was presented on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)