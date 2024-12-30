APPSCCE mains (written) scheduled from 6-10 Apr 

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: The mains (written) of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) has been scheduled from 6-10 April, 2025.

The examination will take place on 6 April (Sunday), 7 April (Monday), 9 April (Wednesday), and 10 April (Thursday).

The forenoon session of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, and comprise essay, general studies (Paper-I), general studies (Paper-III), and optional subject (Paper-I), and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, comprising English, general studies (Paper-II), general studies (Paper-IV), and optional subject (Paper-II).

The date for the detailed application form submission will be notified separately, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal informed in a notification.

The preliminary of the APPSCCE was held on 15 December at 87 examination venues notified across 18 districts.

Altogether 1,658 civil service aspirants passed the preliminary.

The examination consisted of two papers – general studies, conducted in the forenoon session, and Paper-II CSAT, held in the afternoon session.

Out of 22,731 aspirants who had applied for the exam, around 17,286 aspirants took the exam. Altogether 76.04% of the total aspirants appeared in the forenoon session, while 17,009 (74.08%) appeared in the afternoon session.

The APPSCCE is being conducted for 140 vacancies, after a gap of four years.