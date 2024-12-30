Arunachal media orgs condemn attack on Cameraperson, urge protection and investigation

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and the Arunachal Press Club (APC) have expressed their profound condemnation of the recent attack on journalist L. Kabichandra, a cameraperson with Impact News, who sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh during a firing incident at Thamnapokpi in Imphal East district on Saturday morning while on duty.

In a statement, the media organizations said they were “deeply disturbed by a viral video in which an individual, claims responsibility for the shooting and issues further threats against media professionals. Such actions are reprehensible and constitute a direct assault on press freedom and the safety of journalists, which are fundamental pillars of a democratic society.”

The APUWJ and APC stated it stand in solidarity with their fellow journalists in Manipur and across the region. The organisations urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident, ensure

that the perpetrator is brought to justice, and implement measures to safeguard journalists who are fulfilling their professional duties.

They also call upon all stakeholders, including community leaders and civil society organizations, to unequivocally denounce violence against journalists and support efforts aimed at creating a safe and conducive environment for the press to operate without fear or intimidation.

The APUWJ and APC remain committed to upholding the rights and safety of journalists and will continue to advocate for press freedom and the protection of media personnel in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond, read a statement issued by the heads of both organizations, APUWJ president Amar Sangno and APC president Dodum Yangfo.