DAPORIJO, 29 Dec: Local MLA Taniya Soki, local along with Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo DC and DDMO (i/c) CK Namchom, visited the fire accident site in Polo Colony here on Sunday and provided immediate relief to the victims as per norms.

The team assessed the lost properties and assured the victims of support in rebuilding their lives.

A fire accident occurred in Polo Colony on 25 December at around 6 am and reduced 11 houses to ashes. No human casualty was reported. (DIPRO)