Mom Niting wins hat-trick of titles at 3rd Jr State Ranking Badminton Tournament

YACHULI, 29 Dec: Mom Niting of Longding won a hat-trick of titles at the 3rd Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament-2024, which concluded here in Keyi Panyor district on 29 December.

Niting won the boys’ U-17 and U-19 singles, and the boys’ U-19 doubles events.

His opponent in the finals in both the singles events was Pangdun Pansa of the same district.

Biri Karakoram of Keyi Panyor and Marmin Uli of Lower Siang shared the third position in the boy’s U-17 singles event.

In the boys’ U-19 singles, the third position winners were Vikash Limbu of West Siang and Kangun Jamoh of Siang.

Niting, pairing with Pansa, won the boys’ U-19 doubles title, beating the duo of Chipe Riram and Marmin Uli of Lower Siang.

The pair of Anil Biswakarma and Nabam Komchi of the RGUSCB and Gotum Sonar-Moses Sangbia of East Kameng shared the third position in the boys’ U-19 doubles event.

Laa Anu of Kamle won the girls’ U-19 singles title, beating Jamba Waii of East Kameng in the final. The third position in this category was shared by Gyamar Aniya of Keyi Panyor and Amijo Tangu of East Siang.

Chipe Riram and Marmin Uli won the boys’ U-17 doubles title, defeating the duo of Chomsam Kungkho and Joram Dolo of Kenyi Panyor in the final.

Biri Karakoram-Byabang D Dui of Keyi Panyor and Anil Biswakarma and Robin Sapam of the RGUSCB shared the third positions in the boys’ U-17 doubles event.

MLA Laisam Simai distributed the prizes to the winners during the closing function here.