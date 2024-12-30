Trekkers explore Mount Kro

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: A 10-member trekking team,led by the state’s youngest Everester, Tagit Sorang Abraham, explored Mount Kro in remote Pipsorang area in Kra Daadi district recently.

Mt Kro is one of the most beautiful and pristine mountain ranges, and lies adjacent to Mt Kechi, Mt Kongto, and Mt Raba in Kra Daadi district.

The five-day expedition began from Hai Machi, the last village of the district, with no road connectivity. Braving the challenging weather conditions, the team

trekked on untouched and pristine landscapes and reached an altitude of 2,600 metres above sea level. They discovered numerous picturesque waterfalls and came across endangered wildlife including the red goral, capped langur, serow, and musk deer, and various bird species such as the monal, pheasant, tragopan and great hornbill. The area also harbours rare plant species like the hermit’s spittoon and Rafflesia.

The expedition underscored the huge wildlife tourism potential of Mt Kro, a place that remains largely unexplored, offering a pristine environment for adventure and wildlife enthusiasts.

With its rich biodiversity and potential for sustainable tourism, Mt Kro could become a premier destination for ecotourism.

The exploration was flagged off and flagged in by Pipsorang Circle Officer Yumlam Pulu and Pipsorang ZPM Sorang Tania, highlighting the support from local authorities. It was jointly sponsored by the team members themselves and the Arunbhoomi Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

Other members of the team included wildlife veterinarian and photographer Dr Sorang Tadap, mountaineer Taru Hai, and local guides Hai Halle (chairman of the Arunbhoomi Multipurpose Cooperative Society) and Hai Tapak. Dr Tadap is the first officer to trek to Mount Kro.