CM announces plans to establish varsity-level institute for indigenous cultures, faiths, languages

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday announced plans to establish a university-level institute in Arunachal Pradesh for promotion, documentation, research and education on the indigenous cultures, faiths and languages of the state,in collaboration with US-based International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS).

The ICCS already has a centre in the state – theResearch Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) – in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district, which is documenting, preserving, promoting and carrying out research on the Idu Mishmi culture and language.

Khandu had an exclusive meeting with ICCS founder Prof Yashwant Pathak here on the sidelines of the silver jubilee celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

Speaking after dedicating a Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo to the people in Pachin Colony on the occasion of Donyi Polo Day, Khandu informed that the idea stemmed during his discussion with Prof Pathak to further boost the indigenous culture movement and put the significance of preserving indigenous cultures and faiths of the state on a global platform.

“Let there be research and documentation of our indigenous faiths and cultures at the highest level. Let us produce scholars on indigenous cultures and languages. Let our indigenous priests adorn the professor’s gown and teach young minds about the age-old chants,” he said.

While admitting that the proposal is in its nascent form and much work lies ahead, Khandu expressed optimism that, with cooperation from the ICCS, the proposal would be realised in the coming years.

“If it comes up, it would be a huge boost to our movement to preserve our indigenous cultures, faithsand languages and thus preserve our identity. When a research centre of much smaller scale – RIWATCH – can do wonders, think what a university can do,” he added.

Extending greetings to the people of the Donyi Polo faith, Khandu urged them to “practice what you preach.” He said that “only speaking about Donyi Polo and its significance won’t bear fruits but actually practicing Donyi Polo faith in everyday life will.”

He underscored the role the IFCSAP can play in preservation of the indigenous cultures of the state and suggested that under brainstorming sessions be held with all stakeholders to find out the basic reasons for the erosion of indigenous cultures and faiths in the state.

“Unless we realise and pinpoint the causes of cultural erosion, we will not be successful in preserving our cultures and faiths in the long run. The IFCSAP should take the responsibility to find out the causes,” he observed.

When his attention was drawn to the fact that earlier 31 December (Donyi Polo Day) used to be a holiday but not now, Khandu assured that there is no “ill-intention” of the government in doing so. He said that 31 December was earlier celebrated as the IFCSAP Day, which was declared a holiday by the state government.

“However, as the IFCSAP Day was fixed on 1 December to commemorate the birth anniversary of late Talom Rukbo, considered father of the indigenous faith movement in the state, the holiday too got shifted. I assure you all that from 31 December, 2025, the Donyi Polo Day will be a declared local holiday in the areas inhabited by Donyi Polo believers,” Khandu added.

The nyedar namlo dedication ceremony was also attended by Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung, IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi, former indigenous affairs minister Taba Tedir, former MLA Kaling Moyong, former adviser to CM Tai Tagak, senior leader Kamen Ringu, and others.

Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang chief adviser and compatriot of lat Talom Rukbo, Kaling Borang, was the resource person of the day. (CM’s PR Cell)