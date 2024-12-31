Motivational lecture for NCC cadets

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: Jorhat (Assam)-based Army Recruiting Office’s Recruiting Director Col Anindya Ray delivered a motivational lecture to NCC cadets at a combined annual training camp held at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College here on Tuesday.

The lecture was attended by 300 NCC cadets from Arunachal Pradesh.

Col Ray’s address covered a wide array of topics designed to inspire and inform the cadets about opportunities in the Indian Army. The lecture emphasised the critical role of the NCC in preparing cadets for careers in the armed forces, Naharlagun-based 1 AP Bn NCC informed in a release.

Col Ray highlighted how the discipline, leadership skills, and patriotism fostered through NCC training are invaluable assets for those aspiring to join the armed forces. “He outlined the various career opportunities available in the military and how the NCC experience gives cadets a distinct advantage in recruitment processes,” the release stated.

“The session underscored the benefits of NCC involvement, including enhanced physical fitness, leadership development, and a strong sense of duty, all of which are essential qualities for a successful career in the armed forces,” it said.

“Col Ray’s lecture was well-received, with cadets expressing a heightened sense of motivation and clarity about their potential futures in the Indian Army,” the release said.