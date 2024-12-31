Society praises govt for sanctioning bridge

ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: The Kari Rime Welfare Society (KRWS) has expressed gratitude to the state government for approving the construction of a bridge over the Hijum river, under the CMCSRDP 2024-25, in West Siang district.

During his recent visit to Bene near Aalo, chief minister Pema Khandu had informed that five bridges have been approved by the state government, including the bridge over the Hijum river.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and adviser to PWD minister Phurpa Tsering for sanctioning bridge over Hijum river under CMCSRDP-II 2024-25 to provide connectivity to Hijum and

Pidi Rime villages,” KRWS president Karpak Rime said in a release on Monday.

The society also praised local MLA Topin Ete for highlighting the problems faced by the people and convincing the government to sanction the construction of the bridge, within six months of being elected.

“We look forward to more developmental projects for our area from the people-friendly government and our young and energetic MLA,” it said.

The bridge project has been a longstanding demand of the people of Rime Moko, Pidi Rime, and Tode (Hijum) Rime villages.

Last year, the issue had snowballed into a major controversy with residents resolving to abstain from participating in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in April this year and serving a ‘No Bridge, no vote’ ultimatum to the state government.