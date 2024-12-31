FNR mourns Carter who championed Naga cause

Itanagar, 30 Dec: The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) deeply mourned demise of former US president Jimmy Carter, who passed away on 29 December.

“Jimmy Carter, who rose from humble farming roots to the presidency of the United States, stands as a rare figure among world leaders, distinguished by his commitment to diplomacy, service, and charity for the greater good. A recipient of over a hundred awards, including the Nobel Peace Prize, the United Nations Human Rights Award, the Baptist World Alliance Peace Award, and the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development, Carter exemplified the essence of servant-leadership, dedicated to advancing human rights, peace, and reconciliation worldwide,” the FNR said in a condolence message.

“Guided by his deep faith in god and a profound desire to serve others, Carter’s advocacy extended to people far beyond his own borders. Among those he championed were the Naga people,” it said.

The FNR said that Carter, in a letter addressed to Naga leaders engaged in the Naga reconciliation process in 2008, said: “It is easy to recount the wrong done by one side or other, and finding the path to peace and reconciliation is difficult.”

This, he wrote, “is a challenge to leadership” and encouraged Naga leaders by saying, “Perhaps this is your moment to rise to the challenge of leadership for your people and end the division that has brought so much sorrow over the years.”

The FNR stated that the letter strengthened the reconciliation process, inspiring the Naga political leaders to sign the Covenant of Reconciliation on June 13, 2008.

In the same letter, Carter offered prayers “for peace for the Naga people and a mutually agreed peaceful settlement of the conflict between the Nagas and the government of India.”

“Today, as we remember Carter’s remarkable legacy as a world leader, we are reminded of his words of encouragement to the Naga people. Let us honour his life by continuing to find our way towards authentic reconciliation and a lasting peace for all Naga people,” it said.