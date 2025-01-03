Don’t misuse the word ‘Tani’

Editor,

Apropos the issue of hydropower projects in the state, many influencers and activists have voiced their opinions. One such self-styled organisation is the United Tani Army. The organisation recently issued a statement on social media, followed by a video of an NSCN camp. The organisation is said to be led by one Anthony Doke.

As proud descendants of Abo Tani, we should all condemn such nomenclature. The great Abo Tani was not a terrorist leader or illegal activist, and nor did he have any affiliation with the NSCN – the terrorist organisation that has been disturbing the peace and stability of the region.

In this regard, I urge every tribe-based organisation to condemn the blatant misuse and desecration of the word ‘Tani’.

It took decades to fight against the derogatory term ‘Dafla’. In the future, we should not have to put in efforts to purify the word ‘Tani’ from being attributed to an antisocial outfit. No tribe-based organisation has ever united for a common cause. It is high time that Tani tribe-based organisations came together and condemned such misuse.

A proud Tani descendant