Workshop on official language policy

ITANAGAR, 2 Jan: NERIST employees participated in a workshop on the official language policy of the central government, organised at the institute here on Thursday by the Hindi Cell of the NERIST.

The workshop was aimed at educating the participants about the principles and framework of the official language policy; highlighting the role of various languages in governance and communication within government institutions; engaging with experts on the implementation challenges faced by government bodies and the public sector; discussing the significance of regional language usage and its integration into the official language structure; and promoting inclusivity by exploring the potential benefits of multilingualism in a nation as diverse as India, the NERIST informed in a release.

“The official language policy of India is vital in shaping the nation’s communication and governance processes. As part of the government’s ongoing initiative to promote unity in diversity, the policy emphasises the use of Hindi and regional languages for official purposes, alongside the protection and promotion of regional languages,” it said.

Union Education Ministry’s Official Language Director Jagdish Ram Pauri, was the resource person of the workshop.

The inaugural programme was attended by NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, Registrar Dr MK Camdir, Administration Dean Prof M Chandrasekharan, Academics Dean Prof S Gao, Hindi Cell Chairman Dr M Upadhyay, and union Education Ministry Official Language ASO Gyanendra Kumar, the release said.