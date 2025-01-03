United effort needed for cleaner Itanagar

The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) is facing a growing crisis that threatens both public health and the environment: an escalating garbage problem. Despite the availability of waste collection services, piles of rubbish continue to accumulate in various parts of the region, turning once vibrant public spaces into unsightly and hazardous zones. The situation has become dire, with stagnant garbage, particularly during the summer months, becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes and raising the risk of diseases like malaria and dengue.

One of the most glaring issues is the visibility of garbage near key landmarks, such as bridges and along the riverbanks. In these areas, waste is left unattended, and there appears to be little to no effort to clear the trash. As a result, the waste ends up flowing into nearby rivers, further polluting the environment and causing lasting harm to the ecosystem. What’s more, the garbage piles have become a public health hazard, fostering conditions that could lead to an outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

The rising problem of garbage in the ICR demands urgent and coordinated action from both authorities and residents. Local urban bodies must ramp up waste management services to cover neglected areas and improve waste collection frequency. A more rigorous cleanup effort is required to remove accumulated waste from public spaces, particularly in vulnerable areas like riverbanks. A comprehensive approach that includes effective waste segregation, recycling, and timely disposal is essential to combat the growing crisis.

However, the responsibility does not rest solely with the authorities. Residents of the ICR must also take ownership of the problem by ensuring proper disposal of waste and avoiding littering. Public awareness campaigns are crucial to educating citizens about the long-term consequences of improper waste disposal. A cleaner ICR begins with a collective understanding that each individual’s actions impact the region’s health and wellbeing.

In addition, the authorities must consider implementing stricter penalties for illegal dumping. While enforcement is key, education and penalties should go hand-in-hand to foster a culture of responsibility. It’s also critical to explore innovative waste management solutions, including waste-to-energy programmes or local recycling initiatives, to further alleviate the burden on landfills and reduce waste accumulation in public spaces.

The situation in the ICR is fast reaching a tipping point. If the garbage issue is left unchecked, the region could face long-term environmental damage and escalating health risks. Immediate action, both from the public and the local authorities, is essential to prevent further deterioration. A cleaner, healthier Itanagar Capital Region is possible, but only through a united and sustained effort from all stakeholders.