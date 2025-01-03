6th priest of indigenous origin ordained in Miao diocese

MIAO, 2 Jan: The Catholic diocese here in Changlang district ordained its sixth priest of indigenous origin, Father Manphua Denis Khangham, on 30 December last year.

The ordination took place at St John’s parish churchin Kanubari in Longding district.

Presiding over the ceremony, Miao diocese bishop George Pallipparambil said, “By becoming a priest today, he (Fr Khangham) is going to fly in god’s sky and serve his people wherever the church needs him. We wish him success, holiness, and god’s presence always.”

Fr Khangham attributed his journey to the unwavering support of his parents. “My father has been a catechist for over 25 years, always asking what we could do to uplift our community. Bishop George, then a priest, encouraged me to join the seminary to become a priest,” he said.

Fr Khangham is the fifth priest from the Wancho tribe and the sixth priest of indigenous origin from the Miao diocese. He joins a growing list of indigenous priests, including Fr William Wangsu (Chopnu village), Fr Simon Pansa (Ngissa village), Fr Luke Longkai Khampongdam (Khasa village), Fr George Wangbo Wangsu (Mingthong village), and Fr Vincent Rangwang (Sinnu village), the church informed in a release.