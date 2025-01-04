Mein inaugurates Dorjee Sempa Khorchen, lays foundation stones for development projects

MECHUKHA, 3 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Dorjee Sempa Khorchen and the NCDS multipurpose building here in Shi-Yomi district on Friday, in the presence of Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona.

The Dorjee Sempa Khorchen has been constructed in memory of the late former minister Pasang Wangchuk Sona and his wife Rinjin Drema Sona and consecrated by Rev Dzogchen Ganor Rinpoche, the abbot of Lhagon Jhangchu Choeling Monastery, Tezu. The prayer wheel (korchen), the tallest in India, houses 1.6 billion prayers and 16 Dungyur scrolls, each containing 10 crore prayers.

In his address, Mein recalled his association with the late Pasang Wangchuk Sona and praised his lasting contributions to Mechukha’s development. “His son, PD Sona, continues to uphold his father’s vision by championing progress in development and cultural preservation,” Mein said, commending PD Sona’s tenure as an exceptional speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Emphasising the importance of highlighting and preserving Mechukha’s unique cultural heritage, Mein said, “Mechukha’s culture is incredibly rich and deserves to be showcased across Arunachal Pradesh.”

He commended the state government’s efforts to safeguard indigenous traditions through the establishment of the department of indigenous culture.

The inauguration of the Dorjee Sempa Khorchen and the NCDS multipurpose building represents a positive stride toward Mechukha’s development, Mein said, and added that “this magnificent monument will serve as a major tourist attraction and a place of pilgrimage for Buddhists from across the country and beyond.”

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to Mechukha’s progress, the DCM announced plans to provide additional funding to drive development initiatives. He also shared plans to “explore a small hydropower project to address the area’s growing energy needs.”

Highlighting the growing popularity of Mechukha as a tourist destination, Mein said, “In recent years, we have seen a significant rise in tourists visiting from across the country. Mechukha is emerging as one of the most sought-after destinations.” He expressed optimism about Mechukha’s bright future in regional development and tourism.

The DCM also laid foundation stones for several key projects, including the Mechukha Adventure Park, a convention hall, the Mechukha Cultural Haat, a motorable suspension bridge over the Yargyapchu river at Thargelling village, and construction of a connecting PMGSY road to Thargelling village, which are expected to enhance Mechukha’s infrastructure and tourism potential significantly.

The newly inaugurated NCDS multipurpose building, a three-story structure, features guest rooms for monks, a meditation hall, the office of the Neh-Nang Cultural Development Society, and a conference hall, further bolstering the region’s facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, PD Sona expressed gratitude to all those who supported in the construction of the Dorjee Sempa Korchen “which,”he said “will serve as a place of worship for the people of Mechukha.”

Earlier, Mein along with other dignitaries visited the civil terminal building at the ALG, the indoor stadium, and the Buddha Park, underscoring the importance of infrastructural growth in the area.

Among others present were SP SK Thongdok, ADC Tana Yaho, Lt Colonel Anush Sharma of the 13 Grenadiers, HoDs, PRI leaders, GBs and members of the Neh-Nang Cultural Development Society. (DCM’s PR Cell)