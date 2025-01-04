Meeting held to address St Alphonsa School incident; authorities assure of action

[ Kara Gambo ]

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: A meeting was held at IG Parkhere on Friday to discuss the 14 December incident at St Alphonsa School in Model Village, when three Class 9 students died when an overhead water tank collapsed on them.

The meeting, held in continuation of protests in Yupia over the bailing out of some of the accused, brought together ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo, the Naharlagun DDSE, AAPSU leaders, and the aggrieved parents.

The meeting began with a statement from one of the victims’ parents, who detailed the incident and presented a charter of demands to the authorities. The demands include forming a high-level inquiry committee, cancelling the school’s licence, re-arresting the four accused, conducting a fast-track trial, investigating the school’s water tank construction, and “ensuring immediate placement for affected students to sit for their final examinations.”

DC Talo Potom addressed the demands with assurances of swift action. He announced the formation of an inquiry committee on the same day and emphasised involving the victim’s families in its constitution to avoid any perception of bias. Regarding the cancellation of the school’s licence, Potom said that the decision would depend on the investigation’s outcome. He also committed to work with the Naharlagun DDSE and the SP to facilitate immediate placement of students.

Potom further gave assurance that if the current investigating officer’s (IO) work on the case is seen as unsatisfactory, steps would be taken to replace the IO, and that any new evidence or suspicion against the accused would result in immediate action.

The SP emphasised that the investigation required time owing to “thorough evidence processing,” such as analysing the CCTV footage, and gave assurance that the case would be completed within the stipulated 60-day timeline.

He said that any significant developments in the case would be shared with the parents as they arise, rather than providing updates on a daily basis.

The meeting concluded with the authorities reaffirming their commitment to address the parents’ concerns and ensure justice in the case of the St Alphonsa School incident.

On 14 December, three class nine students – Rei Dol, Ekam Bagang and Marsu Dubi – died when an overhead water tank collapsed in the school.

Six persons have been arrested so far in the case.