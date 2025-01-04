Green Hub Northeast India Fellowship 2025-26 invites applications

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: The Green Hub Northeast India Fellowship is inviting youths from across the Northeastern states of India and North Bengal for a one-year residential fellowship that uses video as a tool to engage and empower youths in environmental conservation, sustainable livelihoods and social change.

The 9th edition of the Green Hub Northeast India Fellowship 2025-26 is specifically for youths from indigenous communities, economically disadvantaged backgrounds and remote rural areas.

The Green Hub Fellowship begins in the first week of May and will involve

learning technical aspects of filming, editing, and storytelling; bringing to life untold stories of the land, people and generational knowledge.

Applicants can apply at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1mjXmh9bs30W2pGJu67gmpqTxK7_ UBEJEIbcighoJiFk/edit.

The deadline for submission of application is 28 February, 2025.

For more information, applicants can call at 03712-252688/+91-9864952706/9612665791/7896739587, or they can email to: greenhubfellowship@gmail.com.