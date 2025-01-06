Tourists escape drowning in frozen Sela Lake

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 5 Jan: Four tourists had a narrow escape at Sela Lake on Sunday when attempting to walk on the frozen lake.

According to sources, the incident occurred when a group of four tourists, including a female, deliberately walked on the frozen Sela Lake and fell into the lake. However, some of their other companions managed to pull them out of the lake and saved their lives.

Sela Lake is situated 14,000 feet above sea level.

Despite an advisory issued by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang in December last year, urging tourists not to walk on high-altitude frozen lakes, tourists walk on the frozen Sela Lake, Shongetser Lake, PT Tso Lake, and the lake in Bumla Pass, locals say.

According to local tradition, high-altitude lakes are highly revered and fiddling with or polluting such lakes invites fatal trouble.