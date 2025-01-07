ACR launches HIV/AIDS awareness campaign

ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: In view of the rising HIV cases in Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal Citizen’s Rights (ACR) on Monday launched awareness campaigns focusing on HIV/AIDS education and juvenile crime prevention for students of Class 9 to 12 in the capital region.

The campaign began with an interactive session for Class 12 students of Garden Dew School here.

“The ACR is committed to working at the grassroots level, reaching out to vulnerable communities to spread awareness and build resilience against health and social challenges,” the ACR said in a release.

The session highlighted critical issues, such as transmission and prevention of HIV/AIDS, debunking prevalent myths associated with the condition, and creating a stigma-free understanding. It also covered the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, educating students about children’s rights and protection under the law.

Similar programmes will be conducted in all the schools of the capital region over the coming months to empower students through awareness and promote a safe and healthier society, the ACR said.