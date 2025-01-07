SDP on weaving underway

ROING, 6 Jan: The LIC HFL Sangam Project, in partnership with NGO AMYAA, is conducting a skill development programme (SDP) here in Lower Dibang Valley district for 120 women weavers from Mayu, Cheta, Asali, Kera-Ati, Koronu, and Intaya.

Thirty women are currently participating in the first batch of the programme, which began on 1 October last year.

“This initiative focuses on empowering local women handloom weavers, preserving the vibrant traditional weaving heritage of the Idu Mishmi and Adi communities, and creating sustainable economic opportunities,” the AMYAA informed in a release.

The project not only supports the women by providing essential resources such as yarns and handloom machines but also emphasises skill development, capacity building, and market access. These efforts aim to elevate their traditional crafts from local markets to national and international platforms, promoting GI-tagged handloom products that highlight the unique identity of the region.

“In its early stages, the project has already achieved significant milestones. Beneficiaries have designed 15 distinct products featuring vibrant patterns and colours inspired by Idu Mishmi traditional attire. Additionally, the initiative encourages the diversification of products, enabling women to explore new market opportunities and expand beyond conventional offerings,” the release said.

“This initiative exemplifies how grassroots efforts can empower women to become self-reliant, preserve cultural heritage, and contribute to economic development. The LIC HFL Sangam Project is a beacon of hope for the women of LDV, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future,” it said.