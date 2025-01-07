DCM joins hoisting of high-mast national flag in Mechukha

MECHUKHA, 6 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with Tourism Minister PD Sona, joined the Indian Army’s 3 Corps GOC Lt General Abhijit Pendharkar in hoisting a high-mast national flag here in Shi-Yomi district on Monday.

The ceremony, organised by the 13 Grenadiers (Ganga Jaisalmer) of the Indian Army, marked a key moment of pride and unity for the region, with the 72-feet-tall mast displaying the national flag.

The DCM in his address expressed deep appreciation for the overall experience he had during his visit to Mechukha. He acknowledged the outstanding work of the Indian Army in the region, particularly the 13 Grenadiers and the ITBP, “who have,” he said, “not only ensured the security of the borders but also actively contributed to the social and economic upliftment of the region.”

He also assured to sanction the construction of a 4.5 mw hydropower project on the Yargyapchu river to meet the power requirements of Mechukha township.

During his five-day day visit, Mein conducted a series of inspections and site visits to key development projects in the region. He visited the Lamang border, and inspected the site for the construction of the 4.5 mw hydropower project on the Yargyapchu river.

The DCM also visited the under-construction bridge at Thargelling village, the PMGSY road to Thargelling village, and the rainbow trout hatchery in Dechenthang. His visits highlighted the ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, promote local development, and enhance the quality of life for the people of Mechukha and surrounding areas.

Mein also explored several notable religious and cultural landmarks, including the new gonpa, the Samten Yangchag monastery (old gonpa), Neh-Pema Shelphu Drupkhang, and the gurudwara in Tapo Asthan.

Among others, Education Commissioner Amzad Tak, Shi-Yomi SP SK Thongdok, and Mechukha ADC Tana Yaho accompanied the DCM. (DCM’s PR Cell)