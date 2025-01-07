Fire reduces house to ashes

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 6 Jan: An OB type house was reduced to ashes in a fire accident that occurred at around 10:30 am near Kakaling here in West Kameng district on Monday.

The resident of the house, Lilawati Deka, who works as a porter in the Auxiliary Labour Corps (ALC) was in tears. “I have lost everything in the fire. Nearly Rs 1,78,000 that was collected for my elder daughter’s echocardiogram and all the official documents,including my two daughters’ educational certificates,have been burnt,” she said.

She was on duty when her neighbours informed her after they saw a cloud of smoke rising from the house. The door was locked and nothing could be saved by her neighbours.

Fire fighters, along with two fire tenders, SDRF and police teams, and a team led by SSB Assistant Commandant (Ministerial) Aklesh Chandra doused the fire before it could spread to nearby houses.

One of the SDRF personnel sustained injury when a gas cylinder exploded.