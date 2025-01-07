Si-Donyi festival celebrated

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 6 Jan: Si-Donyi festival was celebrated with traditional fervour here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

Attending the festival, Home Minister Mama Natung emphasised the importance of cultural preservation and promotion, and appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquillity in society.

“Every citizen should be a part of promoting communal harmony by respecting each other’s belief system,” he said.

Earlier, Natung laid the foundation stones for establishment of a women police station in Daporijo and a Tagin heritage centre at Si-Donyi Jaaring ground.

Local MLA Taniya Soki explained the ‘definition’ of Hilo,as well as the importance of its celebration.

Raga MLA Rutem Tebin also attended the festival.

Tagin Cultural Society president Larji Rigia also appealed to the members of the community to preserve and promote their culture and identity.

Various traditional cultural and sports competitions were conducted as part of the celebration.

The festival was celebrated also in Itanagar, Taliha, Aalo and various other places.