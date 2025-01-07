GoAP should consider AOA’s appeal

The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has raised a genuine issue by urging Chief Minister Pema Khandu to appoint only persons who have experience in national and international administration to the posts of the chairperson and the vice chairperson of the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA). The AOA raised concern over the misuse of these posts by people who have no sports background and are appointed only because of political considerations. The SAA is a very important organisation in the promotion of sports in the state. Therefore it makes sense to be headed by people with sports backgrounds.

Over the years, politically appointed people with zero knowledge of sports have destroyed the SAA. Many staffers have been illegally appointed in the SAA by such people. This has created a huge financial burden with no productive outcome. The appointment of people with experience in national and international administration will help improve the SAA’s functioning. The state government should consider the appeal of the AOA and appoint people with sports backgrounds to the post of chairperson and vice chairperson.