Interstate drug peddler arrested

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Jan: The Naharlagun police arrested an interstate drug peddler from G Sector here on Monday.

Based on reliable intelligence regarding an interstate drug peddler suspected of bringing cannabis from Assam and selling it to local youths in the Itanagar Capital Region, the police formed a team, led by Naharlagun PS OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev and SI Vivek Linggi, which arrested the peddler, identified as Stephen Gungte (25), from his residence in G Sector.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and legal proceedings are underway, informed Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and legal proceedings are underway informed Naharlagun-Nirjuli SP Mihin Gambo.