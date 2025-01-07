Namsai farmer receives innovative farmer award

NAMSAI, 6 Jan: Monbhai Thamoung, a progressive farmer of Namsai district, was conferred the ‘Innovate farmer award’ by Jorhat-based Assam Agricultural University for his innovative multi-species livestock and poultry farming model during the Regional Agricultural Fair held in Jorhat from 4-6 January.

Thamoung emerged the sole farmer from Arunachal Pradesh who was conferred the award along with four other recipients from across the Northeast region. His model of farming comprises multi-species livestock and poultry, namely, poultry (Sonali, BV-380, local), piggery (Hampshire and Yorkshire cross-breed, local breed), dairy (Jersey and HF cross, local breed), and goatery (cross-breed and local breed), showcasing innovation and sustainability.

Thamoung earned a net income of Rs 6,42,000 in the previous year with a benefit cost ratio (B:C) of 2:8. This was accomplished by selling 36,900 eggs and 1,350 kgs of poultry meat, 40 piglets and two fattened pigs, 1,620 litres of cow milk, one goat, and approximately 2 quintals of farmyard manure.

The young entrepreneur acquired his knowledge and skill in the field of livestock-based farming system through various training programmes and demonstrations conducted by the Namsai KVK. He has been playing a guiding role by encouraging and supporting many farmers of the district to adopt his scientifically-driven model of livestock-based farming system by utilising household resources for maximum profit.

He was presented a memento, a citation and the cash prize by Assam Agri & Allied Minister Atul Bora.