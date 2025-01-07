Workers abducted from illegal timber camp

Staff Reporter

CHANGLANG, 6 Jan: Two workers were reportedly abducted from an illegal timber camp in Longvi village, near the Indo-Myanmar border, by suspected NSCN (K-YA) militant group on Monday.

Police sources in Changlang did not confirm the incident.

According to a Northeast Live report, the incident began with an assault on the camp, which was subsequently set on fire. A JCB machine and a stone excavator were also destroyed during the attack. Following this, two male workers from the camp were seen being taken towards the Myanmar border.

While the motive behind the attack and the abduction remains unclear, news reports suggest that the incident might be linked to extortion.

The abduction of the two workers is believed to be related to ongoing extortion demands, sources said.

Paramilitary forces and the local police are conducting search operations to locate the abducted individuals.