Freedom of Religion Act safeguard for all religions: IFCSAP

[ Apasi Linggi & Kara Gambo ]

ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) on Monday said that implementing the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, would be a greater safeguard for the believers of all religions in the state.

In a press conference held at the Arunachal Press Club here, IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi said, “The Freedom of Religion Act will not make us small cocoon; it is going to protect every religious follower, be they indigenous, Christians, or of other religions.”

Highlighting the successful conduct of the IFCSAP silver jubilee celebration, Dr Rumi lauded Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung “for their commitment to implement the Freedom of Religion Act in the state.”

He said that the state government is working to frame the necessary rules within six months, as per the directives of the Gauhati High Court.

Dr Rumi also raised the longstanding demand to revert the name of the indigenous affairs department to its original name: the indigenous faith and cultural affairs department. He said that the chief minister had during the IFCSAP silver jubilee celebration assured that the matter would be taken up in the next cabinet meeting.

IFSCAP assistant general secretary Tadar Chachung expressed anguish over an editorial of The Arunachal Times, saying that the editorial was provocative,”without adhering to journalistic ethics.” Chachung appealed to mediapersons not to resort to writing provocative articles on a sensitive issue like the Freedom of Religion Act.

The Act has been in contention as the Christian community has been fiercely opposing it. The Christian community, headed by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), says that the Act is partial in nature. “The government should be impartial with every religion, as right to religion is a fundamental right. Instead, this Act is partial as it gives safeguard only to Donyi-Poloism and Buddhism. No other religion is protected under this Act,” said ACF general secretary James Techi Tara.