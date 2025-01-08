Boccia team to represent state at nat’l level

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: A Boccia team of the Paralympic Association of Arunachal will represent Arunachal Pradesh in the 9th Boccia National Championship, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, from 8 to 16 January.

The championship is being organised by the Boccia Sports Federation of India, under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of India.

The team comprises Ratan Dutta (BC-4 category); Tana Mistry (BC-2 category); and Nabam Yakio (BC-4 category). Tana Yahe and Tayo Obin are the coach and the manager, respectively.

The team will leave here on 8 January.