Golf coaching camp organised

[ Prem Chetry ]

RUPA, 7 Jan: A four-day golf coaching camp,tailored for students, women and local youths,organised by the Rupa Golf Course (RGC) here in West Kameng district, concluded on Tuesday.

The camp was aimed at introducing the participants to the fundamentals of golf, improving their skills,and promoting the sport in an inclusive and supportive environment.

The coaching was conducted by a certified coach from Kolkata (WB), and was attended by 26 individuals of different age groups. All the participants received personalised instruction on key aspects, such as golf basics, effective swing technique, putting technique, short game, and course etiquette.

During an interaction with the participants, the patron of the RGC highlighted the importance of sports in life and advised the participants to promote golf in the state and create awareness about the game among other children and local youths.

The camp attracted a diverse group of participants, all eager to explore golf as both a sport and a social activity.

A friendly ‘medley round’ over a short span was conducted for the participants to showcase their newly acquired skills in a real game setting. Certificates of completion were later given away to the participants.