DC hands over marriage certificates to couples

PASIGHAT, 7 Jan: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu handed over marriage certificates to eight married APST couples, including prominent public leaders and officers, in his office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that marriage certificate is a legitimate proof that a couple is married. Marriage registration not only gives legal recognition to the relationship; it also provides certain securities to both the wife and the husband if things go awry, the DC said.

“In case of a divorce, a legally registered marriage makes the process of separation smoother. If either the husband or the wife dies, a legally registered marriage makes life simpler for the surviving spouse,” he said.

Prominent social worker and trusty of Pasighat-based Samvardhinee Nyas, Joya Tasung Moyong observed that many couples are getting married without fulfilling the legal formalities, which may lead them to face problems. “In our state, marriage certificates are not taken seriously, but so far 44 APST married couples have registered their marriages in the district,” she informed.

She further said that “Samvardhinee Nyas is working tirelessly towards women empowerment, making them self-reliant.” (DIPRO)