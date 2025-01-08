MLA provides tyres to resume STS bus services

KHONSA, 7 Jan: Khonsa West MLA and transport minister’s adviser Chakat Aboh provided 10 tyres from her MLALAD fund to facilitate the resumption of State Transport Services (STS) buses in order to lessen the problems being faced by commuters travelling between Khonsa and key destinations such as

Itanagar and Tinsukia (Assam).

The tyres were formally handed over to Khonsa STS Superintendent Kaphang Matey on Tuesday.

Matey commended Aboh for her proactive support in addressing the urgent need of the transport sector. He further informed that bus service from Khonsa to Itanagar resumed on 2 January, and that services on the Khonsa-Tinsukia and the Khonsa-Tezu routes will be operational within two days. (DIPRO)