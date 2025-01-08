Guv flags off state contingent for VB-NYF

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik flagged off a 57-member youth contingent from Itanagar on Tuesday to represent Arunachal Pradesh in the Viksit Bharat-National Youth Festival (VB-NYF), scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 11 and 12 January.

Addressing the youths before the flag-off ceremony, the governor advised them to represent the state in the best possible ways and showcase Arunachal’srichness and developmental progress. He asked them to share success stories in various fields, including infrastructure, tourism, and entrepreneurship.

The governor said that participation in the youth festival convened by the prime minister “is a great opportunity and privilege for the participants,” and exhorted the youths to create bonding amongst themselves, which he said would be “a cementing factor in national unity and facilitate better political conduct in the future.”

Nehru Yuva Sangathan district youth officer C Dangmei informed that out of 15,000 candidates, 57 youths from diverse backgrounds across the state have been selected to represent the state in different categories, including folkdance, song, painting, declamation, story writing, poetry, entrepreneurship, social work, etc.

The sports & youth affairs minister’s adviser Zignu Namchoom also spoke. (Raj Bhavan)