Guv advises IPR officers to contribute to inclusive development

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik advised the information and public relations (IPR) officers to explore new ways to contribute towards the prime minister’s vision of inclusive development in the state.

Interacting with officers of the IPR department at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, the governor also dwelt at length on the areas where considerable progress has been made, including infrastructure, telecommunication, horticulture, and tourism, “which,” he said, “requires to be carried in national and international media.”

Parnaik said that large numbers of projects and programmes being successfully implemented in the state need to be highlighted.

“The developmental stories will create a positive environment and facilitate investments from outside, which would bring prosperity and more progress in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Talking about his meetings with lakhpati didis, NGOs working with drug addiction missions, and sportspersons, the governor urged the officers to focus on the success stories of individuals who have benefited from government programmes and schemes.

“It will encourage eligible beneficiaries, particularly youths and entrepreneurs, to avail benefits from the welfare schemes and programmes of the state and the central governments,” he said.

The governor said that with innovative audiovisual presentations, the IPR department can open the gate of Arunachal tourism to more and more people. “With innovation and the use of AI, the presentations can attract people’s attention and coerce them to visit Arunachal,” he said.

Saying that the IPR department is the fourth pillar of the government, the governor asked the officers to also highlight the issues and responsibilities of the authorities and other departments through appropriate means. He said that such steps would greatly assist in good governance as they would ensure that the fruits of development reach the needy and the last person in the queue.

Earlier, IPR Secretary Nyali Ete briefed the governor on the functions and responsibilities of the department. Senior officers of the IPR directorate, led by Director Onyok Pertin, along with DIPROs from the districts attended the interaction.

Audiovisual presentations made by the department on the vibrant village programme, tourism and developmental projects under central and state flagship programmes were presented on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)