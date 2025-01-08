Nagaland govt to appeal to Centre to revoke PAP regime

KOHIMA, 7 Jan: The Nagaland government has decided to appeal to the Centre to exclude the Northeastern state from the purview of the protected area permit (PAP) regime, a minister said on Tuesday.

During a Cabinet meeting held in the chief minister’s residential complex here on Monday, the decision was taken to request the union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to revoke the PAP regime in Nagaland, state Environment Minister CL John told PTI.

A foreigner is required to obtain a PAP to visit certain areas of India, including parts of the Northeastern region.

“During the cabinet meeting, a thorough deliberation was made over the PAP regime. The council of ministers observed that the state peacefully celebrated the Hornbill Festival from 1 to 10 December last year with more than 2,000 foreigners attending the event. The cabinet decided to appeal to the Centre to revoke the PAP system in Nagaland,” the state minister said.

Altogether 2,05,968 visitors, including 2,527 foreigners, thronged Naga heritage village Kisama, the venue for the Hornbill Festival, around 12 kms south of the state capital.

The PAP, which had been in place for foreigners since the 1960s as a security measure due to the region’s sensitive nature and geopolitical concerns, was revoked in December 2021. This gave foreigners easier access to Nagaland and other Northeastern states without the need for such permits.

After three years of revocation, the MHA reimposed the PAP regime in Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram in December last year. (PTI)