Tawang markets secured with CCTV monitoring

TAWANG, 9 Jan: In a step towards ensuring safety and security in the market areas, particularly during peak tourist seasons and VVIP movements, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang launched a CCTV installation project in Nehru Market here on Thursday.

This initiative extends CCTV coverage from the Nehru Market trijunction to the Old Market trijunction, bringing the three primary markets of Tawang under robust surveillance.

The launch event was attended by Tawang DSP Tasso Kato, Nehru Market bazaar secretary Tsangpa Tashi, other executive members of the Bazaar Welfare Committee, and police personnel.

The initiative, spearheaded by the DC, was implemented under the supervision of District Information Technology Officer Tenzin Phuntsok, and funded through the DC’s untied fund. With this addition, Old Market and parts of New Market (already under CCTV monitoring since April 2023) are now complemented by the coverage of Nehru Market. The few remaining areas in New Market will also be brought under surveillance in the near future, the DC announced.

The bazaar secretary and other members of the Bazaar Welfare Committee expressed gratitude to the DC for prioritising the safety and security of the market areas through this initiative.

The DSP highlighted the tangible benefits of the surveillance system, noting that a theft case was successfully solved and the culprit apprehended recently, thanks to CCTV footage provided by both the administration and private shop owners.

The comprehensive CCTV monitoring system is expected to further enhance security, streamline traffic management, and deter criminal activities, ensuring a safer and more organised environment for residents, businesses, and visitors in Tawang.(DIPRO)