Miss Galo contestants participate in Galo language class

AALO, 9 Jan: The contestants of Miss Galo pageant, who will compete during the Galo Food Festival, commemorating the silver jubilee of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS), in Paya from 9-13 January, participated in a Galo language class.

The class was conducted by the Miss Galo organisation as part of the first-ever Galo T aamww (Miss Galo) competition.

“With a vision to promote and preserve the Galo language, which is facing a decline among the younger generation, the organisation took the bold action,” the organiser stated in a release. “The realisation that tribal people are losing their language and cultural identity drove the Miss Galo organisation to embark on this innovative journey.”

The Miss Galo competition will take place on 13January.

“Recognising the need for a young ambassador who embodies beauty, personality, and a passion for promoting the Galo language, the organisation curated a unique experience. The daylong language class, held at the Northeast Frontier Technical University (NEFTU) in Aalo on Wednesday, was a resounding success, with participants engaging in immersive learning,” the release stated.

Galo Language Development Committee (GLDC) member secretary Yaadam Loyi and GLDC member Dr Bomchak Riba conducted the informative and interactive session. Both experts have dedicated years to promoting and preserving the Galo language, and their expertise was invaluable to the participants, it said.

During the language class, the contestants gained comprehensive knowledge of reading, speaking, and writing in Galo. They also delved into the rich cultural heritage and traditions associated with the language, fostering a deeper connection with their roots.

A test conducted after the class revealed impressive results, with the resource persons praising the outstanding performance of all the participants.

The contestants expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn about their mother tongue. They acknowledged the importance of speaking their language and pledged to support language promotion efforts, ensuring the preservation of their cultural identity.

“This pageant transcends the boundaries of a traditional beauty competition; it is a vibrant platform to celebrate Galo culture and tradition. By incorporating language preservation into the competition, Miss Galo sets a unique standard for empowering young women to take pride in their heritage,” the release said.

The organiser expressed gratitude to advocates Kargo Bam and Mimar Basar from Leparada district “for their generous support in providing resources and materials for the programme.”

Among others, GWS secretary Nyadar Loya, Galo Youth Organisation president Bomkar Gara, and NEFTU vice-chancellor Dr Tejum Padu attended the programme.