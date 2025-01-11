CM urges people to take pride in tribal identity

AALO, 10 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday urged the people of the state to take pride in their tribal identity.

Taking part in the four-day silver jubilee celebration of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) in Lipor near Paya village in West Siang district, he appealed to the people not to lose their identity, “which is manifested in our dress, language, way of living and way of practising.”

Khandu said that the Centre and the state governments are committed to the development of tribal people.

He said that the BJP-led NDA government under former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had set up the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) ministry for the overall development of the NE region and tribals.

Citing the example of President Droupadi Murmu, the chief minister said that the present government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly for the uplift of tribals.

Praising the organisers of the meet, he said that “the sessions on women and youth empowerment are particularly important as it will help in the socioeconomic progress of women and development of youth.”

The chief minister also lauded the GWS for promoting indigenous games in association with the JAK Rifles.

Khandu also expressed appreciation for the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), a conglomeration of community-based organisations, for its role in providing a common platform to all tribes of the state and for working for the peace and progress of the state.

Terming his government an inclusive one, Khandu appealed to community-based organisations to bring their problems to the government.

On the occasion, the chief minister inaugurated the Galo Food Festival and a rafting competition over the Yomgo river, and felicitated the founders and achievers of the Galo community.

GWS president Marnya Ete expressed concern over the cultural dilution in the state.

“Our culture, rich with traditions and wisdom, is the essence of our identity,” Ete said, adding, “We should not lose them in the face of modernity.”

Earlier, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu termed Arunachal a “living museum,” and appealed to the people to love and respect their mother tongue, cultures and traditions.

Mising Autonomous Council chief executive councillor Paramananda Chayengia asked the GWS to take the lead in developing an Abotani language.

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker and GWS patron Kardo Nyigyor urged the state government to develop the Aalo-Bam-Akajan road as a national highway. (PTI)