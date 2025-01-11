Indian Army and AR officers visit AUS

[Karyir Riba]

NAMSAI, 10 Jan: The Indian Army’s 3 Corps General Officer Commanding, Lt Gen Abhijeet S Pendharkar, and Assam Rifles (North) Inspector General Maj Gen Manish Kumar, along with other senior officers of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles paid a courtesy visit to Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here on Friday.

During the visit, Lt Gen Pendharkar engaged in discussions with the senior university officials, including the deans, principals, and directors.

AUS vice-chancellor Prof DS Hernwal provided a comprehensive overview of the university’s key achievements and milestones. The officials were also given a tour of the university’s state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Lt Gen Pendharkar was all praise for the advanced infrastructure of the university and said, “The dedication and hard work of the university officials are truly commendable.”