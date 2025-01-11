Indian Army launches spiritual tour for villagers of W/Kameng, Tawang

BOMDILA, 10 Jan: Tezpur (Assam)-based Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army has launched a spiritual tour for 22 senior villagers from West Kameng and Tawang districts under its Operation Sadbhavana.

The tour, which is aimed at promoting border area development, cultural preservation, spiritual enlightenment and national integration, was flagged off on Friday. For the participants, including gaon burahs, ex-servicemen, and villagers from Jang and Dirang, the tour will offer a unique opportunity to connect with the nation’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

The itinerary includes visits to some of India’s most iconic spiritual and historical landmarks. Beginning in New Delhi, the group will explore the World Buddhist Centre and the Rashtrapati Bhavan, before travelling to Dharamshala and McLeodganj to visit the Kalachakra Temple and the Dalai Lama Temple. The journey will culminate in Bodh Gaya, where the participants will experience the spiritual significance of the Mahabodhi Temple and other sacred sites. Along the way, the group will also visit Tibetan monasteries and Buddhist temples, showcasing India’s rich spiritual diversity and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

This initiative underscores the Indian Army’s unwavering dedication to empowering and uplifting remote communities while strengthening the ideals of unity and national integration. By reconnecting the border villagers with India’s cultural and spiritual heritage, the Army reinforces its role as both a guardian of national security and a catalyst for socio-cultural integration. (DIPRO)