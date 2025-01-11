Training prog on high-energy diets

METENGLIANG, 10 Jan: Twenty-six farmers participated in a training programme on ‘High-energy nutritious diets for a hill community’, organised here by the Anjaw KVK on Friday.

The programme was aimed to raise awareness about the importance of proper nutrition to support the physically demanding lifestyles of hill communities.

KVK scientist Pooja Singnale highlighted the energy demands related to daily tasks in hill regions, and the necessity of high-energy diets to boost both physical stamina and immunity. In her lecture, Singnale explained the nutritional value of various food groups that are locally grown and readily available.

She emphasised the role of cereals and millets, and protein-rich foods such as poultry, fish, and pork, which are staples in the community’s diet. The importance of micronutrients from diverse vegetables and fruits was also stressed, as these contribute to enhanced immunity and overall health.

Singnale further dwelt on the traditional use of indigenous herbal medicinal plants like Mishmi teeta, jangli kochu, and five fingers. She elaborated their medicinal properties and their relevance in maintaining good health.

Additionally, she highlighted the use of locally available spices and herbs such as large cardamom, clove, pepper, cinnamon, ginger, and garlic. These were recommended for daily consumption in the form of herbal teas or kadha, which act as natural antioxidants and help prevent infections and diseases.

The programme also featured a lecture by Dr S Peter, who shed light on various government schemes aimed at the development of farmers-producersorganisations, and on the importance of strengthening self-help groups to improve agricultural livelihoods.

Horticulture scientist Satveer Yadav conducted a session on training and pruning techniques for kiwi plants, offering insights to enhance fruit production.

KVK Technical Officer Keshab Gogai also spoke.