Guv for real-time monitoring of projects

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik stressed on real-time monitoring of developmental works in the state.

During a meeting with Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, the governor also stressed on “timely implementation and quality work of the projects.”

He said that regular inspections and reviews need to be carried out for central and state government programmes and policies.

The chief secretary informed the governor of the state’s efforts to propel development in all spheres. “Towards this purpose, a conference of deputy commissioners has been planned to address the implementation of ‘Sashakt Arunachal’,” he said.

Parnaik advised Gupta to start automation of all data of the departments and districts, saying that “such concerted steps will ensure the analysing of the implementation process and avenues where more funds and technological inputs are required.” (Raj Bhavan)