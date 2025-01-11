Need to reassess government servants’ involvement in religious orgs, NGOs and CBOs

[Tadar Chachung]

Arunachal Pradesh, known for its vibrant cultural heritage and diverse communities, thrives on the harmonious coexistence of its people. However, there is an increasing need to address a growing concern that undermines the integrity of governance, religious practices, and community-driven initiatives: the involvement of government servants in religious organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGO), and community-based organisations (CBO).

While their participation might seem beneficial on the surface, it raises significant questions about conflict of interest, impartiality, and misuse of power.

Conflict of interest

Government servants are entrusted with the responsibility to serve the public without bias, prioritising the needs of the people over personal affiliations. When these officials become actively involved in religious institutions or NGOs, their impartiality is jeopardised. Decisions that should be based on merit and public welfare risk being influenced by personal beliefs, affiliations, or loyalty to specific organisations. This creates an uneven playing field where some groups benefit disproportionately, eroding trust in public institutions.

For instance, a government servant who holds a key position in a religious organisation may unintentionally favour projects or policies that align with their religious ideology, sidelining other groups. Similarly, when a civil servant is deeply involved in an NGO or CBO, their governmental duties might be compromised, as they may channel public resources or influence in favour of their private affiliations.

Misuse of public resources

The involvement of government servants in NGOs and CBOs opens the door to potential misuse of public resources. As custodians of public funds and services, officials are expected to maintain a clear boundary between their professional responsibilities and personal engagements. Unfortunately, instances of government resources being diverted to benefit specific organisations have been reported in various parts of the country, including Arunachal.

Moreover, the authority and influence wielded by government servants can overshadow the autonomy of NGOs and CBOs. These organisations, established to serve grassroots communities, risk becoming mere extensions of an official’s personal or professional agenda. This diminishes their credibility and effectiveness, leaving communities underserved and disenfranchised.

Undermining democratic processes

Community-based organisations and NGOs are essential pillars of democracy, providing a platform for citizens to participate in development and decision-making processes. However, the involvement of government servants in these organisations often suppresses genuine community voices. Their presence may discourage ordinary members from expressing dissent or offering alternative viewpoints, fearing repercussions or bias in government dealings.

For example, a CBO led by a government official might attract members who join out of obligation or for potential benefits, rather than genuine commitment to the community. This stifles innovation and inclusivity, defeating the purpose of such organisations.

Erosion of public trust

The dual roles of government servants create a perception of divided loyalties, eroding public trust in both governance and civil society. Citizens may question the integrity of decisions made by officials who have stakes in religious institutions, NGOs, or CBOs. This scepticism undermines the credibility of public institutions and weakens social cohesion.

Arunachal, with its diverse tribal communities and cultural ethos, depends heavily on trust and cooperation between the government and its people. Allowing government servants to occupy influential positions in non-governmental spaces disrupts this delicate balance, leading to disillusionment and alienation among the populace.

The way forward

To address these challenges, it is imperative to enforce stricter regulations that prevent government servants from holding key positions in religious organisations, NGOs, and CBOs. This can be achieved through the following measures:

Clear legislative guidelines: Introduce policies that explicitly prohibit government servants from assuming leadership roles in non-governmental entities, ensuring a clear separation between their professional duties and personal interests. Enhanced monitoring and accountability: Establish independent oversight bodies to monitor the involvement of public officials in such organisations, ensuring transparency and accountability. Awareness and training: Educate government servants about the ethical implications of their dual roles and encourage them to focus on their primary responsibilities. Empowering civil society: Strengthen grassroots organisations by promoting local leadership and reducing dependence on influential figures from the government.

Conclusion

The participation of government servants in religious organisations, NGOs, and CBOs in Arunachal poses significant risks to governance, democracy, and social harmony. While their expertise and leadership might seem advantageous, the long-term consequences far outweigh the short-term benefits. By ensuring a clear demarcation between governance and civil society, we can build a more equitable and trustworthy system that truly serves the people. It is time for Arunachal to take a bold step towards safeguarding the integrity of its institutions and the welfare of its communities. (The writer can be reached at tcchera@gmail.com)