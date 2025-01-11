Mikong village Gumin-Hoyin dere opens

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 10 Jan: The residents of Mikong, the oldest village of Ruksin subdivision in East Siang district, celebrated the first ‘Mikong Day’ with the ceremonial opening of their gumin-hoyin dere (community hall) here on Friday.

Inaugurating the dere, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao urged the villagers to create a “corpus fund” of their own and help needy and poor people in times of crisis.

He also suggested to the people to avail the benefits provided under the PM-Ayushman Bharat schemeand the CM’s health insurance scheme, which coversmedical costs up to Rs 5 lakhs.

Addressing the gathering, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering asked the villagers to “work with team spirit and maintain cooperation with the people of other villages.”

Saying that Mikong village is a hub of educated people, Ering urged them to play a proactive role in the development of Pasighat West area. He also advised the student community to “keep a competitive vision for success.”

Organising chairman Prof Agin Taboh recalled the genesis of Mikong village, while Head GB Takong Takoh prayed to gumin-hoyin (souls of their ancestors) for healthy survival of the community members.

Mikong village secretary Tapyam Taboh submitted separate memorandums to the MP, the MLA and the DC, seeking their initiatives for upgradation of the Mikong health sub-centre, extension of classroom building of the Mikong UPS, and construction of a boundary wall around the Mikong dere.

The organisers also honoured eminent personalities in recognition of their dedicated services towards the development of the village.

Mikong village observed its golden jubilee year in 2013.

Presentation of a ‘theme song’ with a dance performed by girl students of the Mikong UPS was a special attraction of the festive celebration.

Among others, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo, the Bilat CO, PRI members and public leaders of the area were present.